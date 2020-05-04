Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reports total case volume rose 26.4% in Q3.

Foodservice net sales increased 30.4% to $4.9B, driven by the acquisition of Reinhart, which drove an increase in cases sold and independent case growth of 31.7%.

Vistar net sales expanded 129.7% to $2B, driven by the acquisition of Eby-Brown and strong sales growth in the segment’s corrections, hospitality, and retail channels.

Gross margin rate fell 140 bps to 11.5%, reflects Eby-Brown’s lower margins.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 23.6% to $131.1M.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 315.1K shares for $5M, or average cost of $15.80/share.

FY2020 Guidance: Interest expense: ~$115M to $120M; Tax rate: ~30%; Capex: $150M to $180M.

