LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q1 FFO per share of 74 cents missed the consensus estimate by 1 cent and fell from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The Y/Y decline was primarily a result of lower income from unconsolidated joint ventures and higher general and administrative expenses during Q1, partly offset by higher rental and interest income.

The press release makes no mention of how COVID-19 is affecting the company's operations.

Q1 total revenue of $46.4M increased from $45.5M a year earlier.

Rental income increased to $38.0M vs. $37.6M; interest income from mortgage loans rose to $7.77M vs. $7.3M.

G&A expenses rose to $5.10M from $4.57M.

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures sank to $231,000 vs. $1.09M in the year-ago quarter.

Since the end of the quarter, LTC received liquidation proceeds of $17.2M from the sale of properties in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Anticipates receiving additional proceeds of $1.3M and expects to recognize a loss on liquidation of unconsolidated joint ventures of approximately $0.6M in Q2 related to the dissolution of the joint venture.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

