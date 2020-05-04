Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Alternative Investment Partners Private Markets closes on a $110M fund to focus on climate solutions.

The fund seeks to address critical climate issues, including global warming and pollution, depleting resources, and eco diversity.

The offering was launched in collaboration with the U.S. congregations of Dominican Sisters to fund investment solutions that focus on climate change and aiding marginalized communities that are disproportionately affected by global warming.

The AIP Private Markets unit is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management and adds to its $800M impact investing platform.