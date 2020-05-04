Strong Q1 results for Wabtec Corporation

  • Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) reports sales growth of 21% in Q1, primarily due to sales from acquisitions, mainly of GE Transportation.
  • Segment sales: Freight +42% to $1.3B; Transit -7% to $629M.
  • Gross margin rate improved 560 bps to 30%.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate increased 110 bps to 15.7%.
  • At March 31, the company's total, multi-year backlog was $21.53B and its 12-month backlog was $5.62B.
  • Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 impact, the company withdrew its FY2020 financial guidance.
  • Previously: Westinghouse Air Brake EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (May 4)
