Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) trades slightly lower in early action after full-year guidance falls short of expectations.

Revenue €3.4B to €3.6B is anticipated vs. a prior view for more than €4.1B and €3.83B consensus.

EPS of €2.4 to €3.1 is expected vs. a prior view of €3.90 to €3.95 and €3.66 consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA €1.05B to €1.2B vs. €1.33B consensus.

The automaker says the guidance range reflects different and partial recovery rates of production volumes lost during the COVID-19-related suspension in 2020, and alternative scenarios in respect of the evolution of the order book in 2020. A significant reduction in Formula 1 revenue is factored in.

Shares of Ferrari are down 0.66% premarket.

