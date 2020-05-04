Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) gains 2.7% in premarket trading after Q1 core EPS of 55 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 49 cents

Q1 revenue of $312.6M beats the average analyst estimate of $297.8M.

Undepreciated book value per outstanding share of $16.94, including non-cash impacts of CECL (29 cents) and mark-to-market (58 cents), both driven by macro impacts of COVID-19.

Commercial lending originated $853M of loans during the quarter with weighted average LTV of 59.7% and an average loan size of $120M, with 87% of domestic originations containing LIBOR floors.

Commercial lending funded $1.1B of loans; received repayments of $703M.

Starwood has more than $870M in cash and approved undrawn capacity and more than $1.0B of additional liquidity available.

"STWD is well positioned to take advantage of dislocations in the market and to weather this economic storm with immense human and financial resources," said Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

