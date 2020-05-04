Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats will discontinue operations in the Czech Republic, Egypt, Honduras, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Ukraine by June 4.

Rides' operations won't be impacted in those regions.

The company will transfer its Eats operations in the United Arab Emirates to Careem, which Uber acquired last year for $3B.

Uber says the move aligns with its strategy to be in the leading or second position of all Eats' markets.

The exited and transferred markets represent 1% of Eats' gross bookings in Q1 and 4% of the segment's EBITDA losses.