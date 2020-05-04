Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reports volume was up 2.6% in FQ2 and prices were 1.6% higher on average.

Pork volume was up 2.0% and the category saw a 6.0% jump in prices during the quarter. Chicken volume was down 1.5% and chicken prices up 1.2%.

Operating margin was down 150 bps to 4.6% of sales on drops across every segment.

Tyson says the lower levels of productivity and higher costs of production it has experienced recently are likely to continue in the short term until the effects of COVID-19 diminish. The company also notes that the volume increases in retail have not been sufficient to offset the losses in foodservice. Tyson still expects industry hog supplies to increase about 5% this fiscal year in comparison to last year.

Shares of Tyson are down 6.88% premarket to $55.88.

