Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and collaboration partner Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announce a new COVID-19 candidate, VIR-2703, an inhalable RNAi therapeutic that targets the SARS-CoV-2 genome for the potential treatment and/or prevention of the respiratory illness.

VIR-2703 has predicted reactivity against more than 99.9% of the 4,300+ SARS-CoV-2 genomes currently available in public databases, including the SARS-CoV genome from the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The companies intend to meet with the FDA to discuss an accelerated path to clinical trials.