Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has indefinitely postponed the sale of $2B of oil and gas assets in the North Sea due to market conditions, WSJ reports as part of an article discussing delays in big deals by major oil companies due to volatile crude prices and coronavirus lockdowns.

The macro issues are threatening Exxon's plan to raise $25B from asset sales by 2025.

The article also notes that Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) $8.8B deal to sell its Anadarko assets in Africa has been tied up because Algeria's government has withheld approval, according to the report.

Total's (NYSE:TOT) plan to divest $5B of oil and gas assets through 2020 also has hit snags, and BP reportedly will need to consider agreeing to new terms if it wants to complete its planned $625M sale of North Sea fields to Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIY).