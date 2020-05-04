Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) reports revenue down 8.3% on a constant currency basis in Q1, 2.7% of the decline due to estimated impact of COVID-19 crisis.

Total Americas revenue from services down 8.2% to $1.02B (-8% on a constant currency basis).

Total EMEA revenue from services dropped 12% to $237.6M (-10.6 on a constant currency basis).

Total APAC revenue from services rose 20.5% to $6.7M (+27.6% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $533.4M (-14.9%); Global talent solutions: $503.2M (+0.4%); International staffing: $227.6M (-12.1%).

Gross margin rate slipped 50 bps to 17.7%.

SG&A expense rate up 40 bps to 17.4%.

Previously: Kelly Services EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 4)