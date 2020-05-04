Koch Industries' real estate investment arm will provide Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) with ~$206.4M in senior secured financing to fund transitional and land loans.

Ladder also completes a private collateralized loan obligation with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, generating $310.2M of gross proceeds to Ladder.

Ladder now has more than $830M of cash on hand and more than $2.6B of unencumbered assets.

The arrangements allow Ladder to increase its use of non-recourse debt and reduce the proportion of its debt that is subject to mark to market provisions.

As part of the strategic financing agreement, Koch has the right to make a $32M equity investment in the company at any time before Dec. 31, 2020. Ladder expects that any such investment would additionally benefit Ladder’s liquidity position.

The Koch facility is non-recourse and doesn't contain mark to market provisions. It also provides Ladder the ability to modify or restructure loans or forbear in exercising remedies, which maximizes Ladder's financial flexibility.

Previously: Ladder Capital in advanced talks with Goldman, Koch on financing (May 1)