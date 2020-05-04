North American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is downgraded to Underperform from In-Line with a $4 price target at Evercore ISI, which expects the stock's recent run-up on soaring tanker rates to reverse as oil prices begin to recover amid a return of some semblance of demand.

Once tanker rates continue to decline "and the broader media stops talking about full onshore storage and negative crude prices, the retail investor is bound to figure out that the returns in this stock are not as great as the doubling in the share price and premium valuation indicate, thus we look for a steep correction, far outpacing that of the broader group, as the market corrects," Evercore writes.

The firm also downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) to In-Line from Outperform.

