Zillow sees home sales slide, prices slip, rebounding next year

In the wake of the coronavirus, U.S. home sales will drop 50%-60% this spring while U.S. home prices slip no more than 2%-3%, Zillow estimates (a scenario it considers 70% probable).

The recovery is likely to look like a checkmark, with transactions building at a pace of about 10% each month through the end of 2021, according to the forecast by Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell and her team of economists and analysts.

Zillow sees the drop-off in sales driven by overall economic uncertainty and the industry adjusting to public health orders that hindered traditional home sales practices.

Buyer demand and healthy housing market dynamics should help support the pricing side of the equation, according to the forecast.

The forecast, based on published and proprietary macroeconomic and housing data, centers around a baseline prediction of a 4.9% decrease in U.S. GDP in 2020 and a subsequent 5.7% increase in 2021.