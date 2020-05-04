Napco Security Technologies reports strong margins for Q3
May 04, 2020 8:36 AM ETNapco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)NSSCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) reports 23rd consecutive quarter of Y/Y record sales for Q3 with recurring service revenue growth of 37% Y/Y to $6.2M.
- Recurring service revenue now has a prospective annual run rate of $25.4M based on March 2020 recurring revenues.
- Equipment revenues were down 2.9% Y/Y to $20M.
- Gross margin rate improved 317 bps to 45.8%.
- SG&A expense rate leveraged 200 bps to 23%.
- Operating margin rate advanced 92 bps to 15.5%.
- Adj. EBITDA margin expanded 268 bps to 18.7%.
- At March 31, 2020, the Company had $11M in cash and equivalents; working capital of $57.9M.
- Current ratio was 5.2:1 at March 31, 2020 and 4.6:1 at June 30, 2019.
- "As we make progress against COVID-19 and look forward to the resurgence of our economy, we believe we are well-positioned in the non-discretionary, commercial, high gross margin sector, of the security industry, to weather the storm." said Richard Soloway, Chairman and President.
