Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) inks an agreement with Shanghai-based Junshi Biosciences to co-develop therapeutics antibodies for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Junshi's lead program appears to be JS016, a fully human recombinant monoclonal neutralizing antibody that binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domain, effectively blocking the coronavirus' ability to bind to the ACE2 receptor on the surface of healthy cells (binding to ACE2 is the first step in the infection process).

Under the terms of the deal, Lilly will receive an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and distribute products outside of Greater China where Junshi will retain full rights.

Lilly plans to file an IND in the U.S. this quarter. Junshi is in talks with China's National Medical Products Administration with the aim of starting clinical studies there.