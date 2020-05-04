Airline stocks aren't reacting well to the news out of Omaha that Warren Buffett sold out of the sector at a loss. Buffett said he thinks the airline business has changed and the future is less clear. It's a development that investors are taking as an ominous sign with the legendary investor known for taking the long view.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is down 9.68% in premarket action, while Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is off 9.49% . American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is 10.71% lower and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is posting a 11.08% drop in the early session. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) are also down in 8% to 9% range.