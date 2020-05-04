Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEMKT:BRG) collects 97% of April rent, including payment plans of 1% and in line with prior month rents collected before COVID-19.

Operating portfolio occupancy at April 30, 2020 remains unchanged M/M at ~94%.

In response to COVID-19, the company has closed non-essential amenity areas and enhanced sanitizing protocols in essential areas such as elevators, mail centers, and laundry facilities.

Relating to contracts of sale it entered into before the pandemic, BRG has disposed of its interests in five apartment properties totaling ~$272M in gross asset value, of which $160M closed in April.

The sales resulted in ~$96M in net proceeds; assets were sold at a combined economic cap rate of 4.3%. Across all investments, BRG yielded a 16% IRR and a 1.8x equity multiple on its investment capital.