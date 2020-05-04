Oppenheimer says Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is its top large-cap restaurant pick.

"Our work continues to suggest the stock is worth at least ~$60/sh in near term. This still assumes a 10% discount to peers using a 5.5% FCF yield and 21.5x forward P/E. We believe stock will elevate as investors realize the floor on 2021 earnings estimates and better appreciate its growth algorithm, with particular emphasis on Popeyes' global runway," writes analyst Brian Bittner.

He thinks the Popeyes brand is becoming particularly underappreciated as the business could soon pass Tim Horton's in size with explosive runway for further upside.