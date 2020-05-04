CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has won a five-year, single-award task order, with a ceiling value of $112M, by the U.S. Army’s Systems Engineering, Architecture, Modeling and Simulations (SEAMS) Division to provide research and development on modeling and simulation, analysis, engineering, networking, and experimentation support.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This continuing work demonstrates CACI’s proven and successful expertise in providing the Army Futures Command and SEAMS Division with the research and development and technology needed to ensure they are able to advance and fulfill their critical missions.”