Fluor (NYSE:FLR) -7.3% pre-market after pulling out of the Purple Line Rail Project in Maryland, citing multiple delays on the project and the Fluor-led joint venture's inability to obtain the necessary time and cost relief from the Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Transportation Authority.

Fluor says the lack of resolution on the impacts of third-party lawsuits, delayed right-of-way acquisition and changes to regulations and third-party agreements made the JV's continued participation unsustainable.

Fluor's project backlog will be reduced by ~$1.2B after the termination.