Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) drops 14% in premarket trading after telling shareholders it's likely to reduce or suspend common stock distributions for July, August, or September.

Fiscal Q4 core net investment income of $32.3M, or 45 cents per share, vs. $39.1M, or 62 cents per share in fiscal Q3.

Total investment income of $33.9M for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.4M from the prior quarter.

During the quarter, OXLC made additional CLO investments of ~$127.2M and received ~$22.6M from sales and repayments of its CLO investments.

Recorded net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of ~$223.3M, or $3.14 per share.

The company describes the increased volatility in loan and CLO markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic: "While U.S. loan prices remained relatively stable throughout February 2020, the increasingly negative sentiment associated with the economic ramifications of the rapid spread of COVID-19 led to a precipitous decline in U.S. loan prices during March 2020, with the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index declining to a low of 76.23% of par value on March 23, 2020 and ending March 31, 2020 at 82.85% of par value."

Fair value of its portfolio investment may be further affected after the quarter end "by circumstances and events that are not yet known" it said.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Oxford Lane Capital reports Q4 results (May 4)