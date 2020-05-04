"This is a very good time to borrow money, which means it may not be such a great time to lend money," said Warren Buffett over the weekend.

Indeed. Among those looking to issue debt today is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is offering maturities ranging from 3-30 years.

Others whose corporate finance departments are earning their keep: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), and Oneok (NYSE:OKE).

It begs the question as to whether rates have at least temporarily put in a bottom. David Schawel notes the team at Apple has historically done a good job at issuing at just the right time.

The 10-year Treasury yield at the moment is 0.63%, a handful of basis points above its all-time low.

Update at 9:15 AM ET: Fitch has cut Starbucks' credit rating to BBB, with Negative outlook.

