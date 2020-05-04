Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) updates the 13-inch MacBook Pro line with twice the amount of storage, including 256GB to 1TB standard storage and up to 4TB SSD.

The lineup gains Intel's 10th Gen, quad-core Core processors with turbo boost up to 4.1GHz, offering up to 2.8x faster performance than the prior dual-core processors.

The 13-inch also switches over to the Magic Keyboard, which was added to the 16-inch Pros and MacBook Air models earlier this year to replace keyboard designs that had a breaking problem.

The updated MacBook Pro is available today with prices starting at $1,299.

During last week's earnings report, Apple reported upside Mac sales for the quarter and said it expected Y/Y growth in the June quarter thanks to the work from home shift.