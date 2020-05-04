Denny's -5% after business update
May 04, 2020 9:07 AM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)DENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) says Q1 domestic system-wide same-store sales fell 6.3%.
- Preliminary results for domestic system-wide same-store sales in April reflect a decline of approximately 76%, although each week showed sequential improvement.
- Average unit volumes of off-premise sales have grown approximately 107% from February to April as the restaurant chain has adjusted to the stay-at-home orders and dine-in restrictions in the U.S.
- Direct financial relief to Denny’s franchise partners has included deferral of all remodels, deferral of some royalty/advertising fees and some rent relief.
- DENN -4.63% premarket to $10.50.
- Source: Press Release