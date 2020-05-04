Denny's -5% after business update

May 04, 2020 9:07 AM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)DENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) says Q1 domestic system-wide same-store sales fell 6.3%.
  • Preliminary results for domestic system-wide same-store sales in April reflect a decline of approximately 76%, although each week showed sequential improvement.
  • Average unit volumes of off-premise sales have grown approximately 107% from February to April as the restaurant chain has adjusted to the stay-at-home orders and dine-in restrictions in the U.S.
  • Direct financial relief to Denny’s franchise partners has included deferral of all remodels, deferral of some royalty/advertising fees and some rent relief.
  • DENN -4.63% premarket to $10.50.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.