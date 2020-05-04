CGC, STWD among premarket gainers

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) +151% on Menarini bid.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +80% on encouraging COVID-19 vaccine data.
KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) +44% on merger with Quintana Energy Services.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) +44% on discovery of first COVID-19 candidate.
Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) +18% on launching B2B and Direct to Consumer web interface for FDA approved hand sanitizers.
CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) +12% on reaching the targeted threshold of 298 events required to conduct the data evaluation for its pivotal Phase 3 head and neck cancer study of Multikine immunotherapy.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +11%.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +10%.
Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) +9%.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +7% on advancement of COVID-19 test.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) +7%.
Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) +7% after Constellation's C$245M warrant exercise.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) +7% on Q1 results.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) +7% on FDA regulatory approval for manufacture of INTERCEPT plasma with a new, alternative plastic disposable kit.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +6%.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEMKT:MLSS) +6%.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) +5%.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +5%.
Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +5% on positive INOmax data
