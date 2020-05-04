CGC, STWD among premarket gainers

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) +151% on Menarini bid.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +80% on encouraging COVID-19 vaccine data.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) +44% on merger with Quintana Energy Services.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) +44% on discovery of first COVID-19 candidate.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) +18% on launching B2B and Direct to Consumer web interface for FDA approved hand sanitizers.

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) +12% on reaching the targeted threshold of 298 events required to conduct the data evaluation for its pivotal Phase 3 head and neck cancer study of Multikine immunotherapy.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +11% .

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +10% .

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) +9% .

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +7% on advancement of COVID-19 test.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) +7% .

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) +7% after Constellation's C$245M warrant exercise.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) +7% on Q1 results.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) +7% on FDA regulatory approval for manufacture of INTERCEPT plasma with a new, alternative plastic disposable kit.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +6% .

Milestone Scientific (NYSEMKT:MLSS) +6% .

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) +5% .

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +5% .