Dow cut to Sell equivalent at BofA on polyethylene margin squeeze
May 04, 2020 9:20 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW), LYBDOW, LYBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -3.4% pre-market after Bank of America double-downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy, citing an anticipated margin squeeze in polyethylene.
- BofA analyst Steve Byrne sees a more than 6% compound annual growth rate supply expansion from China during 2020-22 vs. his previous expectation of potentially slower new supply.
- Byrne reduces Dow's 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates to $1.18/$2.00 from $2.10/$2.80, reflecting a sharper and prolonged earnings downturn.
- The firm also cuts LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform from Neutral, anticipating reduced margins in nearly all segments in Q2, with Advanced Polymer Solutions down in part due to newly idled plants.
- Source: Bloomberg