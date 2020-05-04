Dow cut to Sell equivalent at BofA on polyethylene margin squeeze

May 04, 2020 9:20 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW), LYBDOW, LYBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -3.4% pre-market after Bank of America double-downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy, citing an anticipated margin squeeze in polyethylene.
  • BofA analyst Steve Byrne sees a more than 6% compound annual growth rate supply expansion from China during 2020-22 vs. his previous expectation of potentially slower new supply.
  • Byrne reduces Dow's 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates to $1.18/$2.00 from $2.10/$2.80, reflecting a sharper and prolonged earnings downturn.
  • The firm also cuts LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform from Neutral, anticipating reduced margins in nearly all segments in Q2, with Advanced Polymer Solutions down in part due to newly idled plants.
  • Source: Bloomberg
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.