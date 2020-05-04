Seeking Alpha
DAL, UAL among premarket losers

Front Yard Residential Cor... (RESI)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) -21% after terminating merger with Amherst Residential.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP-19% after suspending distributions.

Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) -18%.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) -17%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY-13% on private equity offering.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL-11% after Buffett dumps holdings.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL-11% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL-11% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -10%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) -10%.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU-10% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK-9% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE-9% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) -9%.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA-8% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -8%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) -8%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -8%.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) -8%.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV-8% after Buffett dumps holdings.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) -7%.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) -7% on intentions to offer $400M of senior secured notes.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) -7%.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) -7%.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) -7%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL-7% on Q1 earnings.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -7%.