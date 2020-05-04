DAL, UAL among premarket losers

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) -21% after terminating merger with Amherst Residential.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) -19% after suspending distributions.

Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) -18% .

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) -17% .

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -13% on private equity offering.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) -11% after Buffett dumps holdings.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) -11% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) -11% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -10% .

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) -10% .

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) -10% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) -9% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -9% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) -9% .

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) -8% after Buffett dumps holdings.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -8% .

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) -8% .

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -8% .

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) -8% .

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) -8% after Buffett dumps holdings.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) -7% .

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) -7% on intentions to offer $400M of senior secured notes.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) -7% .

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) -7% .

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) -7% .

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) -7% on Q1 earnings.