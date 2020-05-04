DAL, UAL among premarket losers

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) -21% after terminating merger with Amherst Residential.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) -19% after suspending distributions.
Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) -18%.
Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) -17%.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -13% on private equity offering.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) -11% after Buffett dumps holdings.
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) -11% after Buffett dumps holdings.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) -11% after Buffett dumps holdings.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -10%.
AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) -10%.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) -10% after Buffett dumps holdings.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) -9% after Buffett dumps holdings.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -9% after Buffett dumps holdings.
Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) -9%.
Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) -8% after Buffett dumps holdings.
Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -8%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) -8%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -8%.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) -8%.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) -8% after Buffett dumps holdings.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) -7%.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) -7% on intentions to offer $400M of senior secured notes.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) -7%.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) -7%.
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) -7%.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) -7% on Q1 earnings.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -7%.
