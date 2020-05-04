Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 5.9% lower premarket after a downgrade to Underweight at Wells Fargo, from Equal Weight.

That comes after citing the company's exposure to an accelerating cord-cutting trend, particularly at the company's nascent regional sports network operations, Steven Cahall writes.

The group's subscribers are down 3% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y, leading Cahall to expect they could drop by double digits this year. And Sinclair is "by far the most exposed company" in cable affiliate revenues, with about 68% of consolidated revenue from U.S. affiliation.

Meanwhile, Diamond Sports Group - Sinclair's entity to handle its purchase of the former Fox RSNs - faces major risk and could be pushed "to the brink" as Americans cut cords during the pandemic and the country faces a slow ramp back to live sports.

He's cut his price target to $11 from $16, implying 35% downside.

Street analysts are Bullish on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.