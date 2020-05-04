DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) down 4% after Q1 results misses estimates.

Q1 highlights: Total revenue of $28.2M (flat Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Growth initiatives revenue of $18.2M (+3% Y/Y) accounted for 64% of total revenues; Unified Communications segment $10.2M (+9%); SmartVoice segment $4.0M (-4%); SmartHome segment $4M (-5% Y/Y) and Cordless revenues of $10.1M (-10%).

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.9% (-20 bps) and 51.4% (-10 bps), respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating loss of $3.4M (+112.5 Y/Y) and $1.5M (+475% Y/Y), respectively.

Generated $0.9M of cash from operations.

Cash, deposits and marketable securities of ~$128.4M (March 31, 2020).

The company repurchased ~0.275M shares for a total consideration of $3.4M during the Q1.

The company says that: "well positioned to address accelerating technological trends at work and at home".

