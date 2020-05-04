'Muscle memory' of buying dips going to end badly - Muddy Waters

"The underlying economy is on its knees and I just think that investors have yet to understand that," Carson Block tells Bloomberg. "[Investors] have yet to see what it looks like when bankruptcies cascade through the economy."

Block, of course, is known for for rooting out and shorting fraudulent names, but this big rally has him expanding the scope of what he might bet against, including an unidentified cruise company.

"The underlying economy will bring the capital markets down and that will disabuse investors of complacency ... I don't think capital markets can decouple."