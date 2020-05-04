Performance Shipping announces Q1 2020 earnings guidance

  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) expects basic EPS for Q1, 2020, to be within a range of $0.01 to 0.03/share.
  • As of March 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, cash and equivalents amounted to $14.2M and $27.5M, respectively.
  • LTD outstanding under the Company’s facility with Nordea as of March 31, 2020 amounted to $56.7M.
  • The Company purchased an aggregate of 452,768 shares of its common stock at an average price/share of $0.81.
  • As of April 30, 2020, the Company had 50.52M shares of common stock issued and outstanding.
  • The Company stated that it is providing guidance for the Q1 2020 due to the unprecedented circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
