Performance Shipping announces Q1 2020 earnings guidance
May 04, 2020
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) expects basic EPS for Q1, 2020, to be within a range of $0.01 to 0.03/share.
- As of March 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, cash and equivalents amounted to $14.2M and $27.5M, respectively.
- LTD outstanding under the Company’s facility with Nordea as of March 31, 2020 amounted to $56.7M.
- The Company purchased an aggregate of 452,768 shares of its common stock at an average price/share of $0.81.
- As of April 30, 2020, the Company had 50.52M shares of common stock issued and outstanding.
- The Company stated that it is providing guidance for the Q1 2020 due to the unprecedented circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.