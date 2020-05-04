New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) delays its Q1 earnings release to May 21, due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

In addition, the company adds a raft of COVID-19-related risk factors to those of its last annual report.

Included in there: "Our ability to make distributions to our stockholders has been and may continue to be adversely affected by COVID-19."

NYMT falls 1.5% in premarket trading.

Estimates book value per common share of $3.85-$3.95 at Q1-end vs. $5.78 at Dec. 31, 2019.

On March 30, NYMT estimated BVPS would decline ~33% vs. Dec. 31, 2019, which implied ~$3.87 at the time.