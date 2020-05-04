France rejects Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) attempt to use state partial unemployment for workers at its six warehouses.

Amazon shut the warehouses on April 16 after a court banned the e-commerce company from shipping non-essential goods to protect workers from the coronavirus.

The facilities employ about 10,000 people on permanent and interim contracts.

In other Amazon news, AWS VP and distinguished engineer Tim Bray says he left the company "in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of Covid-19."

Safety conditions at Amazon warehouses have led to strikes around the world. Amazon's firing of a Staten Island strike leader had NYC's mayor and NY's AG calling for investigations.