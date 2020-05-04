Capital One downgrades Rexford as tenants may run into trouble

  • Capital One analyst Chris Lucas cuts Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR -2.1%) to Equalweight from Overweight as its tenants may not benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program because more of their costs are driven by liability insurance and rent, rather than employee compensation.
  • Trims price target to Street-low of $40 vs. $50.
  • Lucas's analysis highlights REXR's exposure to educational services, non-essential medical practices, fitness, entertainment, employment agencies, personal grooming, food service, and retail.
  • Adds that the southern California industrial market was already hurt by weakening U.S.-China relations then the pandemic stopped TV/movie/streaming entertainment production and hurt tourism.
  • Lucas's rating comes in line with Quant Rating of Neutral and goes against the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 4 Neutral).
