Capital One downgrades Rexford as tenants may run into trouble
May 04, 2020 9:50 AM ET Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)
- Capital One analyst Chris Lucas cuts Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR -2.1%) to Equalweight from Overweight as its tenants may not benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program because more of their costs are driven by liability insurance and rent, rather than employee compensation.
- Trims price target to Street-low of $40 vs. $50.
- Lucas's analysis highlights REXR's exposure to educational services, non-essential medical practices, fitness, entertainment, employment agencies, personal grooming, food service, and retail.
- Adds that the southern California industrial market was already hurt by weakening U.S.-China relations then the pandemic stopped TV/movie/streaming entertainment production and hurt tourism.
- Lucas's rating comes in line with Quant Rating of Neutral and goes against the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 4 Neutral).