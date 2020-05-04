The FDA has accepted for review KemPharm's (KMPH -2.0% ) marketing application for KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The agency's action date should be in March 2021.

The action triggers a $5M milestone payment to the company from an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital.

Corium will lead commercialization, if approved.

KP415 is prodrug of the stimulant methylphenidate (brand name: Ritalin). The company says the prodrug formulation enables its controlled release while having less abuse potential. A prodrug is a chemically altered form of the parent drug. When ingested, metabolic processes, such as those in the GI tract, release the parent drug which can then produce its therapeutic effect.