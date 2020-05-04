Seeking Alpha
On the Move

Discovery comments on B-share volatility; DISCB -19%

|About: Discovery, Inc. (DISCB)|By: , SA News Editor

Discovery has issued a statement saying it's not aware of reasons for recent volatility in its Series B shares (NASDAQ:DISCB).

Those shares are down 18.9% this morning; but that's after a midday Friday jump that led to an intraday gain of 200%.

The B shares finished that day up 69%.

"Discovery has not selectively disclosed any material nonpublic information to analysts, investors or others, and Discovery is not aware of any sales or purchase of its Series B common stock by any of its executive officers or directors within the last 30 days," the company says.

The company's A shares (NASDAQ:DISCA) are down 1% today.