Discovery has issued a statement saying it's not aware of reasons for recent volatility in its Series B shares (NASDAQ:DISCB).

Those shares are down 18.9% this morning; but that's after a midday Friday jump that led to an intraday gain of 200% .

The B shares finished that day up 69% .

"Discovery has not selectively disclosed any material nonpublic information to analysts, investors or others, and Discovery is not aware of any sales or purchase of its Series B common stock by any of its executive officers or directors within the last 30 days," the company says.