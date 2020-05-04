Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY), IRICoR, a pan-Canadian research commercialization center and Université de Montréal, have entered into an option agreement by which Ipsen would acquire an exclusive license for the worldwide rights to a high-value oncology program.

The program, currently at lead optimization stage, will focus on advancing the current lead molecules to the development candidate stage.

Université de Montréal/IRICoR will be responsible for conducting and financing the research program until the option to license is exercised.

If Ipsen decides to exercise the option, Ipsen would assume all development activities and commercialize the drug candidate globally.

The financial terms have not been disclosed.