Credit Suisse is out with a bullish take on General Motors (GM -1.8% ) in front of the automaker's Q1 earnings report.

"We believe the silver lining to the current disruption is that GM can validate it does in fact have a healthier business model today than it did in the past. We believe the 1Q print and subsequent quarters could show four key areas justifying the multiple re-rating GM has long sought," notes analyst Dan Levy.

Levy's four positive areas on GM are the fortress balance sheet, refined focus/strong execution, better cash generation and what is calls managing the "far" in regard to AV and EV product plans.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on GM and price target of $33 (+60% upside potential).