Canopy Rivers invests C$2M in Dynaleo

May 04, 2020 10:08 AM ETRIV Capital Inc. (CNPOF)CNPOFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) announces a C$2M investment in Dynaleo Inc., an Edmonton-based company focused on white-label manufacturing edible cannabis gummies for the Canadian market.
  • Once Dynaleo receives the required licencing from Health Canada, it expects to begin operating its 27,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility with the goal of producing enough gummies to take a sizable bite out of the projected edibles market.
  • Current investment is part of a larger C$7M round. Canopy Rivers' investment in Dynaleo is structured as a C$2M unsecured convertible debenture with additional warrant coverage.
