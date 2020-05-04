Canopy Rivers invests C$2M in Dynaleo
- Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) announces a C$2M investment in Dynaleo Inc., an Edmonton-based company focused on white-label manufacturing edible cannabis gummies for the Canadian market.
- Once Dynaleo receives the required licencing from Health Canada, it expects to begin operating its 27,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility with the goal of producing enough gummies to take a sizable bite out of the projected edibles market.
- Current investment is part of a larger C$7M round. Canopy Rivers' investment in Dynaleo is structured as a C$2M unsecured convertible debenture with additional warrant coverage.