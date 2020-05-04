National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) falls 5.1% after it discloses that tenants representing ~37% of annualized base rent have requested short-term rent deferrals of usually 30 to 90 days.

NNN is negotiating terms with these tenants that would require deferred rental payments to be paid in late 2020 through late 2021.

NNN has collected 52% of rent originally due in April.

Q1 core FFO per share of 70 cents misses the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio occupancy of 98.8% at March 31, 2020 vs. $99.0% at Dec. 31, 2019 and 98.2% at March 31, 2019.

Ended Q1 with $217.4M of cash and no amounts drawn on its $900M credit bank facility.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.

