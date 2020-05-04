Before recent head-butting over videoconferencing, Google (GOOG -0.5% , GOOGL -0.6% ) engineers flirted with the idea of acquiring Zoom Video Communications (ZM +4% ), The Information says.

Zoom's product was popular inside Google as recently as 2018, when several thousand employees were using Zoom rather than Google's own product, according to the report.

That led engineers at the time to calculate unit economics of acquiring Zoom and running it on Google servers, but those discussions didn't go too far and Google in time resolved to beat Zoom rather than acquire it.