Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP -5.3% ) has entered into definitive agreements with certain qualified investors for the sale of 8,978,260 shares of common stock along with common stock purchase warrants to purchase up to same number of common shares in a private placement for gross proceeds of over $2M.

The purchase price per share is $0.23. The five-year warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.35/share.

The proceeds will be used to complete its human pilot study researching effectiveness of DehydraTECH technology related to enhancing the oral bioavailability of certain antiviral drugs of potential use against COVID-19; to fund the application process for a senior US exchange listing application and for general working capital.

Closing date is May 6.