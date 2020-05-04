Front Yard Residential (RESI -22.2% ) plunges as Amherst terminates its $2.3B deal to buy company

Amherst will pay $25M termination fee and purchase Front Yard shares at an aggregate price of $55M, as well as provide $20M committed two-year unsecured loan facility to Front Yard.

The company says Q1 of 2020 was its best ever operational quarter with Core FFO of $0.12 per diluted share, an improvement of $0.07 per diluted share over Q4 2019

Rental revenues for RESI was up 4.3% sequentially to $54.3M.

Q1 net loss stood at $20.2M compared to net loss of $18.5M in Q1 2019

Previously: Front Yard to be acquired in $2.3B deal (Feb. 18)