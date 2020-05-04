CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will introduce a 3-Year Treasury Note futures contract on July 13, 2020 that will include a more robust basket of deliverable treasurys and reduced tick size.

"The changes we are announcing today will offer our clients greater precision and seamless spread trading, which they are seeking amid increased fixed income volatility," said Agha Mirza, CME Group global head of interest rate products.

Contract updates are expected to improve total cost and ease of trading for clients by more closely aligning the contracts with 2-Year Treasury Note futures — for example, reducing the contract's tick size from 1/4 of 1/32 to 1/8 of 1/32.

Will also expand the basket of deliverables for 3-Year Treasury Note futures to include 7-year treasury notes, with remaining term to maturity ranging from two years and nine months to three years.

Currently, 3-Year Treasury Note futures have eight issues evenly split between monthly 3-year and 5-year treasury note issues.