Barclays lowers it view on the North American airlines sector to a Neutral outlook from Positive.

"Objectively, airline equities face an uphill battle. Apart from not knowing when revenue will return for an industry collectively burning an estimated $20bn of cash this quarter, sizable debt balances and yet unknown structural cost burdens loom large. On this basis, applying even favorable enterprise valuations for the large four US airlines results in a range of potential equity outcomes skewed to the downside," advises analyst Brandon Oglenski.

"We forecast 2021 demand 20% below 2019 levels and a sizable margin contraction; CARES Act liquidity should get carriers through early 2021, at a minimum. However, recent 364-day term loans and pension liabilities could be the next risk event for the group," he adds.

Barclays downgrades both America Airline Group (AAL -8.7% ) to Underweight from Equal Weight and Delta Air Lines (DAL -8.7% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight.

"For both American and Delta, we see net debt levels increasing nearly $4-5bn in 2021, relative to forecast EBITDAR levels roughly 30% below 2019 outcomes, leaving limited opportunity for sizable equity upside potential. At Delta, while we remain envious of the carrier's prior margin and commercial prowess, past foreign airline equity investments increase relative risk as does a sizable pension obligation that is subject to market volatility."

Sector price target changes from Barclays: Overweight-rated Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to $20 from $25, Overweight-rated United Airlines Holding (NASDAQ:UAL) to $40 from $60, Equal Weigh-rated Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) to $35 from $44, Equal Weigh-rated JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to $11 from $16, Equal Weight-rated Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to $35 from $40 and Underweight-rated Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to $73 from $97.