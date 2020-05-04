UBS analyst Jay Sole warns consumer interactions with Under Armour (UA, UAA) are down on top of the company's store closings.

He points out Google U.S. searches dropped 14% Y/Y to a 5-year trough and interactions per post on Instagram continue to decline. Separately, Comscore data also reveals consumers interacting less with the Under Armour brand.

"We doubt UAA offers 2Q20 sales growth guidance, but if it does, we think it likely falls short of the Street's -28% view," notes Sole on the upcoming earnings report.

UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Under Armour on its view that a turnaround will take a long time.