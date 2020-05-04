First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF) expects to commence production of cobalt sulphate late this year or in early 2021

The company said the expansion of its refinery in Ontario, which is carrying out in partnership with Glencore, would help North America reduce its reliance on China.

Initial capital is estimated at $56M and an operating cost estimate of $2.72/lb of cobalt produced

Based on a feasibility study, if the facility operated at 55 tpd, it could produce 5,000 tonnes a year of cobalt sulphate, equivalent to 1,000 tonnes of cobalt.

By Q4 of 2021, the refinery’s production could reach 5,000 tonnes of cobalt or 25,000 tonnes of cobalt sulphate.