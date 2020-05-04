Tyson Foods (TSN -8.1% ) is down sharply after the company's Q1 report, but Bank of America is keeping a Buy rating in place and price objective of $70.

"While near term results will likely be challenged by the current operating environment at plants and foodservice demand, fundamentals for protein/TSN were solid heading into COVID and we expect it to improve as the pressure subsides," updates BofA in its post-earnings assessment.

For the near term, Tyson expects total protein production in the U.S. to still rise by 3% to 4% this year despite notable pockets of product shortages; however, COVID-19 is adding extra operating costs that could stay for an extended period.

