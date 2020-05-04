Americas Gold And Silver (USAS -2.7% ) is withdrawing 2020 guidance, saying the ramp-up of operations from COVID-19 has been slower than anticipated due to an inability to get key management and consultants to sites to troubleshoot common start-up challenges.

The miner says the pandemic has reduced its ability to efficiently meet normal commissioning challenges at Relief Canyon with the COVID-19 limitations in place.

Americas Gold does not expect a material slowdown to its growth plans, and it maintains 2021 production guidance if 90K-110K gold equiv. oz., assuming Relief Canyon is fully ramped up to commercial production and Cosala operations has resumed normal operations and expected production.